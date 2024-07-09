By Jeffrey the Barak. This magazine, which looks like a blog, but was originally a magazine, went online in July 2000. It was one of the earliest online magazines. I will be pulling the plug and closing down the URL between now and the autumn of 2024, so if you have written works still published ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. Crocs. Perhaps the most divisive shoe of modern times. Hated by many due to their famously ugly appearance, and loved by even more due to their toe-spreading, foot-pain-curing magic. The shoe that can be restored to new with a spot of dish soap, the shoe that dries in a moment, the ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. The main difference between these two equally priced, and readily available scooters is the wheels. The A5 Air has nice little split rim wheels with 200 mm X 50 mm pneumatic tires with inner tubes, resulting in a quiet, soft, impact and vibration absorbing, slower ride. The A5 DLX has 200 ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. Before buying the S2020, and based on my usage, I had decided that a modest Yedoo City (a 1612 BMX style scooter) or one of its limited edition variants would be perfect for me, but with more expensive shipping from other sources, it would have cost more than the considerably more ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. This is the fifth rewrite of this old article, because research is ongoing. I have hundreds of jalousie panes to clean at home. I live in Hawai’i where they are very popular, as they are good for allowing the trade winds keep the house cool. Cleaning these multiple panes of glass ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. Our kick scooters can be used for vigorous exercise, or for essential transportation, or for leisurely cruising, but there is something else we can use them for. Meditation! Okay don’t panic, I am not writing anything spiritual here, nor would I, but there is something about spending ten minutes or an ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. Wanting a twelve-inch BMX style scooter was like having an itch I needed to scratch. I had one 35 years ago and I often remember it fondly. Myself on my 1988 Ninja Scootech GT Zoot Scoot, photographed when new, by Kip Rano. Yes, the bars are always a bit low, and ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. Towards the end of this ever-expanding article I have added edits updating to this year, but the article was first published in 2015 under the original title “Half a Century of Scooting”. Edits are ongoing, so this article is like a blog in itself. Written in 2015: I may have a ...
By Jeffrey the Barak. You can’t get Oxelo scooters in Hawai’i, but someone had a set of three up on Facebook Marketplace, which they had brought from Italy to a US military base here. I announced my intention to buy this used Oxelo Town 9EF on the Facebook Group “Let’s Kick Scoot” and fellow member ...
